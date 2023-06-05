The fatal hit-and-run accident happened on Oct. 11, 2022, at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Overland, Missouri, man is charged in connection with an October 2022 fatal hit-and-run accident in north St. Louis County.

The accident occurred around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue.

Police found the victim, Marquist Murray of Wellston, lying on the street after being struck by an SUV. Murray was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Murray was 38.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after striking Murray, police said.

Following a months-long investigation, a St. Louis County grand jury indicted Cory Lawrence on May 30, 2023, on one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Lawrence, 45, remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.