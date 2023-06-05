ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An O’Fallon, Missouri, man has been charged with a road rage shooting that happened 10 days ago on Missouri 364 in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on May 26, in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators said the victim was merging onto Missouri 364 when a driver in a dark-colored car would not allow the victim to get on the highway.

The driver of that car allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots at the driver’s side of the victim’s car.

The victim was struck in the hand, but the injury was not life-threatening. The suspect vehicle sped away.

State troopers eventually identified the shooter as Dustin Duke and arrested him. The date of the arrest was not provided.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Duke, 39, with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Duke remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.