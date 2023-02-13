ST. LOUIS – A Hazelwood man is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman and sharing that video without that individual’s consent.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crime happened on Oct. 17, 2021, in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, which is located in The Gate neighborhood.

Police claim the victim visited a patrol station on Nov. 8, and reported two pornographic videos had been posted—without her permission—to an adult website.

The victim, whose face is not shown, was able to identify herself by the location and her tattoos, the probable cause statement says. She told police she contacted Edward Lewis, the man she was with that night, and asked him to take the video down, but Lewis refused.

The video had been posted two or three weeks prior to the victim filing her report. The victim said she’d had consensual sex with Lewis, but did not know she was being recorded.

Lewis was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, the probable cause statement says.

On Feb. 10, 2023, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Lewis with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. He was jailed without bond.