ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.

According to a probable cause statement from the Town and Country Police Department, the theft took place on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Straub’s market on Clayton Road.

Police claim Patrick Gaffney picked up 12 bottles of wine, placed them in two bags, and carried them out the store through the rear loading dock. An employee then confronted Gaffney, who left the bags behind, walked to a nearby car, and drove away.

The employee took pictures of Gaffney and the car, and provided them to investigators.

The 12 bottles had a value of $1,619.88.

Police later located and arrested Gaffney. The employee identified Gaffney from a photo lineup, the probable cause statement says.

Gaffney was charged with one count of stealing $750 or more.