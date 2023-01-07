Several police officers are responding to a situation outside of a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Two men face felony charges after two separate deadly shootings in Maryland Heights this week.

Prosecutors have charged Deshawn Johnson, 23, and Justin Davis, 28, in the investigations. Both are charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Davis is also charged with three counts of first-degree robbery.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker Wednesday at the Dobbs Service Center in the 12000 block of Dorsett Road after an altercation. Police identified Reginald Brady, 52, as the victim. Johnson is behind bars at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million cash bond.

Davis is accused of fatally shooting a worker Friday outside a Maryland Heights strip mall in the 11000 block of Dorsett Road. The shooting followed an armed robbery at the PrideStaff workplace.

Police say Davis fatally shot Troy Millick, 33, during a confrontation after the robbery. Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown for nearly an hour. Authorities later found Davis in a gray SUV outside of Maryland Heights. Davis is jailed in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $5 million cash bond.

“This doesn’t happen very often in Maryland Heights, but the reality is, it can happen anywhere,” said Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson. “There is no community immune from acts of violence.”

Johnson has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, and court dates have not yet been scheduled in Davis’ case, per Missouri court records.