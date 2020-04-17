Charges filed in Visitation Park murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man Friday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place earlier this week.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder happened just before 1 p.m. on April 13 in the 5400 block of Enright Avenue, located in the Visitation Park neighborhood.

Tyric Costello

Police found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Jeremiah Williams, laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS brought Williams to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Woodling said the suspect, Tyric Costello, fled the scene but was later taken into custody. Police also recovered the firearm used in the killing.

Costello was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.