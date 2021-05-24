Charges issued for murders of 70-year-old woman, doctor in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – Following his dramatic arrest in South Carolina earlier Monday, a man suspected of killing two people in St. Louis County has now been charged in those cases.

Tyler Terry, 26, was arrested in Chester County, South Carolina, which is between Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina. A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Terry was taken into custody without incident. No shots were fired.

Terry had been the target of a manhunt in South Carolina for a week. He is suspected of multiple crimes, including two murders in South Carolina and two more in St. Louis County.

On Monday afternoon, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell charged Terry for the murders of 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and 58-year-old Dr. Sergei Zacharev.

Adrienne Simpson, 34, has been charged as an accomplice in the killings.

Goodkin was shot in the head just after 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, while riding in a car with her husband in University City on Delmar. Zacherev was shot and killed less than an hour later in a Brentwood parking lot near a restaurant and hotel. Goodkin died at a hospital the following day.

Terry and Simpson were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of first-degree attempted assault causing serious injury, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree attempted assault, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Bell said the aforementioned charges cover a third shooting tied to Terry and Simpson. This shooting also happened May 15 but prior to the killings of Goodkin and Zacharev. In this case, Bell said a person was shot at about 10 times on Interstate 170 near St Charles Rock Road. The victim’s car was hit but the driver was not injured.

Terry had been on the run since last Monday, May 17, when he and Adrienne Simpson fled a traffic stop in Chester County. The high-speed chase ended in a crash near a local high school. Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. Terry escaped.

Last Wednesday, prosecutors charged Terry with the murder of Thomas Hardin, who was found dead on May 2 in York, South Carolina.

Officials said last Thursday that a body found in Chester County had been identified as 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson. Eugene Simpson had been missing since May 2, officials said. His death was ruled a homicide.

