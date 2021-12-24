Charges pending after 3-year-old boy found dead with bruises in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Criminal charges are pending in the death of a toddler found dead with bruises on his body earlier this month, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

FOX 2 is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

Police ruled the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware a homicide. His parents initially told police a car struck the toddler on Dec. 10 in the 2600 block of Rutger Street. A police investigation later revealed there was no evidence of a crash that occurred in the area during that time, according to a probable cause statement.

Police said the child’s mother told them she left Emmanuel with her boyfriend on Dec. 10, so she could go to a job interview. When she returned shortly after 2:00 p.m., she found her son lying unconscious on the floor with multiple abrasions to his head, according to the probable cause statement.

The boyfriend allegedly told her that he and Emmanuel went to a gas station to get cigarettes, and the child was struck by a car. When the mom called police, her boyfriend left the scene.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with a vehicle accident where a 3-year-old pedestrian was struck. An autopsy shows Emmanuel had “a tear in the right lobe of his liver and approximately 350 ml of blood in his abdominal cavity,” the probable cause statement reads.

The police department’s Child Abuse and Homicide divisions have assumed the ongoing investigation.