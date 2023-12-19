ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has dropped felony charges against Bar:PM co-owner Chad Morris, who was arrested after a police car crashed into the bar early Monday morning.

Prosecutors have amended Morris’ charges to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, two misdemeanors. He was previously charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, a felony.

FOX 2 learned that Morris has also been released from jail as of Tuesday morning.

Morris was arrested after a reported encounter with police that followed the crash. FOX 2 has learned of conflicting accounts as to what happened leading up to the collision.

A SLMPD crime summary report claims that two St. Louis police probation officers, each with less than one year of experience, were heading northbound on Broadway. The driver lost control of the police vehicle, overcorrected, and crashed into the front facade of the bar.

The report claims that the driver of the vehicle “believed he was traveling too close to a parked car” and overcorrected, which led to the crash.

However, one nearby resident tells FOX 2 that an officer behind the wheel told him that he tried to avoid a dog in the roadway, which caused him to lose control and hit the bar.

Morris and another bar worker were closing up for the evening and inside the bar at the time of the crash.

The aforementioned SLMPD crime report alleges that one of the officers in the cruiser attempted to calm the situation after Morris made profane remarks and that Morris shoved that officer in the chest. The other officer attempted to restrain Morris, who was taken to the ground before being placed in handcuffs.

Morris briefly gathered around a group of reporters, including FOX 2’s Mitch McCoy, on Tuesday morning. He was observed to have an apparent black eye.

The investigation regarding the crash is still ongoing. Watch FOX 2’s afternoon and evening coverage for the latest updates on this case.