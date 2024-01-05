JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A former Jefferson County deputy no longer faces felony charges in a crash that led to the death of his wife after prosecutors amended his charges Friday.

Investigators say Colby McCreary was driving in the early-morning hours of April 30, 2023, on Interstate 55 near Festus when he crashed. His wife, Savannah McCreary, was a passenger and died in the collision.

The Festus Police Department investigated the crash, then handed it over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Colby was arrested and charged with two felonies, DWI resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter, on June 6. Nearly half a year later, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office amended his charges to one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors say the Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed a full crash reconstruction report since Colby’s original charges. The report determined that neither Colby nor Savannah were wearing seatbelts, the vehicle veered to the right after the wheel turned abruptly, and there was no evidence of a mechanical failure or roadway issues in the crash.

A statement from Trisha C. Stefanski, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney via a news release states the following:

“Ethically, Prosecutors cannot pursue charges that they do not believe they can prove

beyond a reasonable doubt. Given the findings in the crash reconstruction report, we

believe there is now a reasonable doubt as to whether Colby McCreary committed the

offenses with which he was originally charged. Our office will continue to pursue the

charges that are supported by the evidence.”

A Festus police chief previously told FOX 2 there was no cover-up in his department’s investigation of the crash.