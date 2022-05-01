ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) – After nearly three years, the case of the death of Allissa Martin is picking back up.

Martin died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage in Downtown St. Louis on June 2, 2019.

Bradley Jenkins.

Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins, was arrested and charged during the investigation of her death, but those charges were dropped.

Prosecutors refiled charges against Jenkins, a 30-year-old man from Taylorville, on April 19.

The U.S. Marshalls arrested Jenkins in Taylorville after the charges were refiled. He was taken to the Christian County Jail on Tuesday, April 26, he was moved to St. Louis on Thursday, April 28.

Jenkins appeared in court in St. Louis Friday, April 29, where he was granted a $5,000 bond. He posted bail and was released from the jail in St. Louis.

Jenkins is facing the same charge from 2019 – Third Degree Felony Domestic Assault.

Jenkins and Martin were at a St. Louis Cardinals game the day of Martin’s death. Police said they had cell phone video of an argument between Martin and Jenkins from before her death.

The initial charges against Jenkins were dropped in September of 2019. New prosecutors have since taken over the case, and they are the ones that refiled the charge.

Jenkins and Martin both worked at the Logan County Correctional Center. After Martin’s death and Jenkins was charged, the Illinois Department of Corrections fired Jenkins in July of 2019, two months before the charge was dropped.

Jenkins’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 6.