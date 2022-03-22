ST. LOUIS – The investigation on the fire at Shapiro Metal Supply has progressed. Police say Maurice Allen French faces arson and terrorist threat charges.



They say French was fired from the business. The company says french showed up to pick up his last paycheck on the 11th and that is when he began arguing with employees, threatening to burn the 120-year-old business down.

A fire started the next morning at 2:30 a.m.



The company remains open and its inventory remained intact despite the flames.