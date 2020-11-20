Charlack man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 72-year-old Charlack man for having sexual contact with a minor.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in June in St. Ann.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the victim, a 14-year-old, told police Carl Carlton performed sex acts on her. Carlton was taken into custody and later admitted to the crimes.

Carlton was charged with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of fourth-degree child molestation. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.