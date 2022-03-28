ST. LOUIS – After more than three decades on the air in St. Louis, radio broadcaster Charlie Brennan is calling it a career.

The longtime voice of KMOX Radio told listeners Monday morning that it was time for him to move on. Brennan’s final show will be Thursday, May 12.

Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and worked evening and weekend shows. Less than two years later, he made the jump to his current mid-morning spot. Brennan worked six years in Boston and four years on college radio prior to his hire at KMOX.

And while Brennan said he plans to travel, he’ll continue to host “Donnybrook” on PBS.