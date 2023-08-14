ST. LOUIS – If you want to have your education paid for, you might be interested in working for Charter Communications, the parent company of cable and internet provider Spectrum. They’ve announced plans to cover all tuition costs for workers.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the incentive applies to workers pursuing a high school diploma, an undergraduate or associate degree, and some certificate programs. The new program is an extension of Charter’s previous tuition reimbursement policy.

Charter employees can choose from 30 different institutions. The Mercy Health System and Confluence Academies also have similar programs.