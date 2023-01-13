ST. LOUIS – One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year.

La Salle Charter School, which serves middle school students in St. Louis’ Carr Square, will close on June 30, 2023. School officials say the school no longer has charter status, thus will close at the end of the year.

“La Salle Middle School is well managed, safe, financially stable and had been making very good academic progress between 2017 and 2019,” said Marcia Sullivan, chair of the board of La Salle Charter Schools, Inc. “Despite the terrible impact COVID had on our academic progress, and through the hard work of our teachers and school leadership, we are on track to make some incremental academic improvements by the end of this year. Unfortunately, the Board understands these improvements will not be significant enough to gain the confidence of our sponsor and DESE as we head toward charter renewal in 2025.”

La Salle will continue to provide all classroom, after-school and enrichment programs, in addition to special services, through the end of the 2022-23 school year.

School officials will work with the Missouri Charter Public School Commission to help dozens of students find a different school next fall. La Salle is sharing updates online about the upcoming closure.