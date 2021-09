ST. LOUIS – Two are in custody after leading police on a chase out of Overland, Missouri.

The chase ended in St. Louis City near Norwich Place at Lilian Avenue.

A man and a woman were in a Mazda with no front bumper. The two were wanted out of Overland for shooting at an officer.

The suspects ran out of the car near Norwich Place at Lilian Avenue. Moments later they were both in handcuffs.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene.