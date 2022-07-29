ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police say a carjacking incident led to a brief chase and a crash in downtown St. Louis.

The chase ended when a driver struck another car near Broadway and Walnut Street, a short distance away from Ballpark Village, just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say Illinois State Police pursued a vehicle wanted in a carjacking. An Illinois trooper tried to stop the vehicle Friday afternoon after receiving a tip from St. Louis police. The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle at 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis before the driver took off, leading to a brief pursuit.

Investigators say the pursuit ended when the suspect driver struck a golf cart on the sidewalk and a parked car. One man was inside the golf cart during the collision, and he was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Authorities arrested five suspects in the investigation, including three juveniles, and one pistol was also recovered from the vehicle. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.