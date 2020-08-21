Chase Park Plaza Cinemas reopens this weekend

ST. LOUIS – There’s progress on the COVID-19 front for movie lovers. Theaters in St. Louis and across the country are reopening this weekend.

The Chase Park Plaza Cinemas have been closed since March 17. They reopen Friday.

“Economically, it’s been devastating because there’s been no revenue,” said Harman Moseley, owner of Chase Park Plaza Cinemas.

Moseley has owned a variety of theaters in St. Louis over the past 43 years.

“We’ve never had circumstances like this,” he said.

Chase Park Plaza will have hand sanitizer stations in place, plenty of warning signs posted, and social-distancing reminders on the floor.

The water fountain has been blocked as well.

“We have a fogger to fog the theaters at the end of the night with disinfectant,” Moseley said.

Seats will be wiped down after each show. Theaters are permitted 50 percent occupancy but Moseley is reducing that to 35 percent. Seats will be roped off to keep folks separated; plus, ushers will be on-hand.

“…Have the usher take you to a seat and have you sit, and make sure you’re comfortable where you’re seated and keep people away,” Moseley said.

Chase Park Plaza Cinemas’ organist Gerry Marian will be back to perform popular tunes before the show begins.

“It is marvelous. I love it, I really do. Love being back; it’s a dream come true,” Marian said.

MOVIE THEATER OPENINGS

Chase Park Plaza Cinemas – St. Louis August 21!

MARCUS THEATERS:

Arnold Cinema – Arnold, MO Opening Friday, August 28!

Cape West Cinema – Cape Girardeau, MO Opening Friday, August 21!

Chesterfield Cinema – Chesterfield, MO Opening Friday, August 28!

Des Peres Cinema – Des Peres, MO Opening Friday, August 28!

Eagles’ Landing Cinema – Lake Ozark, MO Opening Friday, August 21!

Mid Rivers Cinema – St. Peters, MO Opening Date Coming Soon!

Ronnie’s Cinema + IMAX – St. Louis, MO Opening Friday, August 28!

St. Charles Cinema – St. Charles, MO Opening Friday, August 21!

Town Square Cinema – Dardenne Prairie, MO Opening Friday, August 28!

O’Fallon Cinema – O’Fallon, IL Opening Friday, August 28!

St. Clair Cinema – Fairview Heights, IL Opening Date Coming Soon!

AMC THEATERS:

AMC Streets of St. Charles 9 August 20!

Latest headlines: