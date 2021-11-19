Chase slammed for clash over Missouri GOP event with Donald Trump Jr.

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A JPMorgan Chase subsidiary is facing backlash after pulling out of a business deal related to a political fundraiser featuring Donald Trump Jr. in Missouri. Conservative political action committee Defense of Liberty was using WePay for ticketing for the Dec. 3 St. Louis-area event.

But an organizer says the online payment company on Nov. 9 told Defense of Liberty that it violated its terms of service against hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, making money off crimes or encouraging that behavior.

A Chase spokesperson says WePay made a mistake and has reached out to Defense of Liberty to reinstate its account. Organizers want to reschedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News