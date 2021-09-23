Chaumette Vineyards & Winery hosts balloon glow tonight and tomorrow

Police say the balloon (not pictured) was attempting to land when the pilot became entangled underneath the basket. (Getty Images)

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A balloon glow is happening at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Thursday and Friday.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. if the weather cooperates.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing on with tradition and can’t wait to see our guests,” owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Hank Johnson said. “Their joy in watching the balloons inflate and glow truly makes the day special.”

The event will also have a food tent where guests can purchase hamburgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, chicken salad wraps, chips, and cookies. A wine tasting will be at the Tasting Room bar until 5:00 p.m.

Ahead of the event, guests can make a reservation to eat at the Grapevine Grill by calling 573-747-1000. The winery will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

