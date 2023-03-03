ST. LOUIS – While Missouri is the home of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis City SC, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Show-Me State has some new sightings for locals to visit.
Here’s a list of some new and updated places in the “Mother of the Midwest.” The latest list of destinations comes courtesy of VisitMo.com.
Armory STL – St. Louis
- Dubbed the “biggest bar in STL,” the area has 250,000 square feet of entertainment space for enjoying drinks, playing video games, and menu sampling
- Includes 62-foot stage and more than 40 interactive games
- Home to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame
Bryant Creek Sate Park – Ava
- Check out the larger-than-life oak trees and dissected river hills at Missouri’s newest state park in Douglas County
- Home of Missouri’s only species of native pine
- Learn history about Osage tribe, the original inhabitants of the region
Finley Farms – Ozark
- Grab some grub at the Ozark Farmers Market every Thursday from May through September
- Participate in craft and culinary workshops
- Eat at an early-1800s water mill-turned restaurant, The Ozark Mill
- Drink some joe at a renovated 1930s industrial garage, The Workshop
Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden – St. Louis
- View the combo of architecture, educational technology, entertainment, and of course, plants in Missouri Botanical Garden’s new 90,000-square-foot welcome center
- Buy plant and garden-themed collectibles
- Houses 46,000 plants both endangered and rare
St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum – St. Louis
- Check out the newly-renovated area in St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum
- Experience testimonies from Jewish people who made their way to St. Louis during the Holocaust
- Learn how to inspire change and promote understanding
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge – Ridgedale
- Sit in the newly-expanded 20,000-seat Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson
- Home to the Missouri Thunder Professional Bull Riding Team
- Host 50+ events yearly
Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun – Kansas City
- Celebrate the 50th anniversary at this Kansas City theme park
- Be the first to ride the debuting Zambezi Zinger roller coaster