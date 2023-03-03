ST. LOUIS – While Missouri is the home of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis City SC, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Show-Me State has some new sightings for locals to visit.

Here’s a list of some new and updated places in the “Mother of the Midwest.” The latest list of destinations comes courtesy of VisitMo.com.

Armory STL – St. Louis

  • Dubbed the “biggest bar in STL,” the area has 250,000 square feet of entertainment space for enjoying drinks, playing video games, and menu sampling
  • Includes 62-foot stage and more than 40 interactive games
  • Home to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame

Bryant Creek Sate Park – Ava

  • Check out the larger-than-life oak trees and dissected river hills at Missouri’s newest state park in Douglas County
  • Home of Missouri’s only species of native pine
  • Learn history about Osage tribe, the original inhabitants of the region

Finley FarmsOzark

  • Grab some grub at the Ozark Farmers Market every Thursday from May through September
  • Participate in craft and culinary workshops
  • Eat at an early-1800s water mill-turned restaurant, The Ozark Mill
  • Drink some joe at a renovated 1930s industrial garage, The Workshop

Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden St. Louis

  • View the combo of architecture, educational technology, entertainment, and of course, plants in Missouri Botanical Garden’s new 90,000-square-foot welcome center
  • Buy plant and garden-themed collectibles
  • Houses 46,000 plants both endangered and rare

St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum St. Louis

  • Check out the newly-renovated area in St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum
  • Experience testimonies from Jewish people who made their way to St. Louis during the Holocaust
  • Learn how to inspire change and promote understanding

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge Ridgedale

  • Sit in the newly-expanded 20,000-seat Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson
  • Home to the Missouri Thunder Professional Bull Riding Team
  • Host 50+ events yearly

Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun – Kansas City

  • Celebrate the 50th anniversary at this Kansas City theme park
  • Be the first to ride the debuting Zambezi Zinger roller coaster