ST. LOUIS – While Missouri is the home of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis City SC, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Show-Me State has some new sightings for locals to visit.

Here’s a list of some new and updated places in the “Mother of the Midwest.” The latest list of destinations comes courtesy of VisitMo.com.

Armory STL – St. Louis

Dubbed the “biggest bar in STL,” the area has 250,000 square feet of entertainment space for enjoying drinks, playing video games, and menu sampling

Includes 62-foot stage and more than 40 interactive games

Home to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame

Bryant Creek Sate Park – Ava

Check out the larger-than-life oak trees and dissected river hills at Missouri’s newest state park in Douglas County

Home of Missouri’s only species of native pine

Learn history about Osage tribe, the original inhabitants of the region

Finley Farms – Ozark

Grab some grub at the Ozark Farmers Market every Thursday from May through September

Participate in craft and culinary workshops

Eat at an early-1800s water mill-turned restaurant, The Ozark Mill

Drink some joe at a renovated 1930s industrial garage, The Workshop

View the combo of architecture, educational technology, entertainment, and of course, plants in Missouri Botanical Garden’s new 90,000-square-foot welcome center

Buy plant and garden-themed collectibles

Houses 46,000 plants both endangered and rare

Check out the newly-renovated area in St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

Experience testimonies from Jewish people who made their way to St. Louis during the Holocaust

Learn how to inspire change and promote understanding

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge – Ridgedale

Sit in the newly-expanded 20,000-seat Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson

Home to the Missouri Thunder Professional Bull Riding Team

Host 50+ events yearly

Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun – Kansas City

Celebrate the 50th anniversary at this Kansas City theme park

Be the first to ride the debuting Zambezi Zinger roller coaster