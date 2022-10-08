ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in.

Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.

The tallest monument in the U.S. becomes spooky at Freight & Heights, transforming into a family-friendly Halloween party

Kids can collect Halloween goodies with supplied gift bags

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Enjoy family fun, live music, and a two-acre Kid’s Corner at the Best of Missouri Market

Shop from more than 130 of the region’s crafters, finest artisans, and food and beverage producers

Purchase Admission: Oct. 7–9 | Friday, noon–8:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Members-Only Shopping Hour: Saturday, 8:00–9:00 a.m.

St. Louis Zoo’s family-friendly version of Oktoberfest

See all the animals and exhibits at this free, fall event

German-inspired food

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays Oct. 1-2 & Oct. 8-9

Take frights and fun to a new level at the St. Louis City Museum

World’s most sought-after medium to lead a séance at the City Museum

Leave breathless as the Lady Beast walks and dances across their narrow uncorked openings

Oct. 7-30

Slink over to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House for some family-friendly insect fun

Join friends and Professor Von Flytrapp and celebrate all things hair-raising

Face frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave

Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station to search for sunken treasure

Discover fun characters like SharkBait Stubbs and Salty Serena

Guests can experience a number of unique pirate-themed photo opportunities

Sept. 2 – Oct. 31

Grab fall foods at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market

Popular gathering place for thousands of St. Louisans every week during the season

Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (April through Oct.) and Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Head to Ballpark Village for a doggone good time at Paws 4 Pints

Drink for a cause and team up with Stray Rescue STL

Dress your pooch in their best Halloween costume and take part in the Canine Costume Contest

Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m.