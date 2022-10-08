ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in.
Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
Gateway Arch
- The tallest monument in the U.S. becomes spooky at Freight & Heights, transforming into a family-friendly Halloween party
- Kids can collect Halloween goodies with supplied gift bags
- 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Missouri Botanical Garden
- Enjoy family fun, live music, and a two-acre Kid’s Corner at the Best of Missouri Market
- Shop from more than 130 of the region’s crafters, finest artisans, and food and beverage producers
- Purchase Admission: Oct. 7–9 | Friday, noon–8:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Members-Only Shopping Hour: Saturday, 8:00–9:00 a.m.
Zootoberfest
- St. Louis Zoo’s family-friendly version of Oktoberfest
- See all the animals and exhibits at this free, fall event
- German-inspired food
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays Oct. 1-2 & Oct. 8-9
Misfit Halloween
- Take frights and fun to a new level at the St. Louis City Museum
- World’s most sought-after medium to lead a séance at the City Museum
- Leave breathless as the Lady Beast walks and dances across their narrow uncorked openings
- Oct. 7-30
BOOterfly House
- Slink over to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House for some family-friendly insect fun
- Join friends and Professor Von Flytrapp and celebrate all things hair-raising
- Face frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave
- Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Pirates Quest: For the Sunken Treasure
- Visit the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station to search for sunken treasure
- Discover fun characters like SharkBait Stubbs and Salty Serena
- Guests can experience a number of unique pirate-themed photo opportunities
- Sept. 2 – Oct. 31
Tower Grove Farmers’ Market
- Grab fall foods at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market
- Popular gathering place for thousands of St. Louisans every week during the season
- Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (April through Oct.) and Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Paws 4 Prints
- Head to Ballpark Village for a doggone good time at Paws 4 Pints
- Drink for a cause and team up with Stray Rescue STL
- Dress your pooch in their best Halloween costume and take part in the Canine Costume Contest
- Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m.