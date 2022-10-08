ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in.

Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.

Gateway Arch

  • The tallest monument in the U.S. becomes spooky at Freight & Heights, transforming into a family-friendly Halloween party
  • Kids can collect Halloween goodies with supplied gift bags
  • 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022

Missouri Botanical Garden

  • Enjoy family fun, live music, and a two-acre Kid’s Corner at the Best of Missouri Market
  • Shop from more than 130 of the region’s crafters, finest artisans, and food and beverage producers 
  • Purchase Admission: Oct. 7–9 | Friday, noon–8:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Members-Only Shopping Hour: Saturday, 8:00–9:00 a.m.

Zootoberfest

  • St. Louis Zoo’s family-friendly version of Oktoberfest
  • See all the animals and exhibits at this free, fall event
  • German-inspired food
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays Oct. 1-2 & Oct. 8-9

Misfit Halloween

  • Take frights and fun to a new level at the St. Louis City Museum
  • World’s most sought-after medium to lead a séance at the City Museum
  • Leave breathless as the Lady Beast walks and dances across their narrow uncorked openings
  • Oct. 7-30

BOOterfly House

  • Slink over to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House for some family-friendly insect fun
  • Join friends and Professor Von Flytrapp and celebrate all things hair-raising
  • Face frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave
  • Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pirates Quest: For the Sunken Treasure

  • Visit the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station to search for sunken treasure
  • Discover fun characters like SharkBait Stubbs and Salty Serena
  • Guests can experience a number of unique pirate-themed photo opportunities
  • Sept. 2 – Oct. 31

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market

  • Grab fall foods at the Tower Grove Farmer’s Market
  • Popular gathering place for thousands of St. Louisans every week during the season
  • Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (April through Oct.) and Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Paws 4 Prints

  • Head to Ballpark Village for a doggone good time at Paws 4 Pints
  • Drink for a cause and team up with Stray Rescue STL
  • Dress your pooch in their best Halloween costume and take part in the Canine Costume Contest
  • Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m.