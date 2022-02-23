Check the FOX 2 traffic map before heading out on St. Louis area roads

ST. LOUIS – Another winter storm is headed for St. Louis Wednesday. It is supposed to impact road conditions Wednesday and Thursday. With extreme winter weather comes extreme road conditions.
FOX 2 has a tool for motorists to check before heading out.
Go to our website at fox2now.com and then click the traffic section. Once you are on the traffic section page, you will see a traffic map of the St. Louis area.
Green areas mean traffic is going at a steady pace, yellow areas are seeing some delays, and red areas are either fully stopped or moving at a crawl.