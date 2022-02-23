Check the FOX 2 traffic map before heading out on St. Louis area roads

State of Missouri snowplows form a gangplow to clear the snow on Highway 270 in Des Peres, Missouri on Monday, February 15, 2021. St. Louis received about eight inches of snow as temperatures remained around zero for the day, with real feel temperatures about 16 degrees below zero. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – Another winter storm is headed for St. Louis Wednesday. It is supposed to impact road conditions Wednesday and Thursday. With extreme winter weather comes extreme road conditions.

FOX 2 has a tool for motorists to check before heading out.

Go to our website at fox2now.com and then click the traffic section. Once you are on the traffic section page, you will see a traffic map of the St. Louis area.

Green areas mean traffic is going at a steady pace, yellow areas are seeing some delays, and red areas are either fully stopped or moving at a crawl.