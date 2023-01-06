JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri will get a piece of $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. However, the state is asking residents to help make sure that everyone gets the right coverage.

FCC Map: Missouri broadband coverage

Missouri residents are encouraged to check and possibly challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Map. Though Jan. 13, residents can file challenges to correct inaccuracies on the FCC map. The entire process to submit a complaint is outlined here.

State officials say the effort could help ensure coverage for homes, businesses, and communities is accurately represented, and possibly secured a larger share of funding if the map does not properly represent an area in need.

“As we make historic investments to expand internet access, I encourage Missourians to

participate in the FCC’s broadband map challenge process,” said Governor Mike Parson.

“Ensuring we have an accurate understanding of broadband coverage in Missouri is vital.

Maps that reflect our needs will ensure our state receives and administers the necessary

resources to advance our progress in this critical priority.”

Errors could relate to physical locations or types of internet service availability.

The FCC’s map, which displays the best available data of the state’s served, underserved,

and unserved areas, will determine how much of more than $42 billion the state will

receive for broadband expansion.

Click here for more information on how to submit a challenge.