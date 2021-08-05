Chef Gerard Craft to open Fordo’s Killer Pizza at City Foundry

ST. LOUIS – Fordo’s Killer Pizza is joining the lineup at City Foundry’s long-awaited food hall in Midtown St. Louis.

The wood-fired pizza concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft aims to open by late September or early October.

The food hall at City Foundry is scheduled to debut next Wednesday with 11 kitchens on site.

“We do not have a space like this in St. Louis, so it’s been many years in the making and we’re excited to invite the public in,” Food Hall’s Director of Operations Susie Bonwich said. “Given the pandemic, there was just uncertainty over when we could open, and now we’re finally at a place where we feel comfortable bringing the public in.”

The Food Hall is the flagship attraction. There is space for nine more kitchens. James Beard winner Gerard Craft’s Niche Group will also open The Kitchen Bar. It will be at the center of the space and serve as a neighborhood bar for the surrounding community.