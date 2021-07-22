Cherokee CID Arts Committee seeks local artists for public art projects

ST. LOUIS – The Cherokee CID Arts Committee is looking for local artists to submit proposals for three public art projects.

According to the committee’s website, the public art projects include a large mural on a full wall or a multi-story installation, a small mural on a smaller ground level installation, and a mystery project that could be a banner on a building wall, or art on sidewalks, streets, or green spaces.

Interested applicants can view possible project locations online.

The deadline for submission is Friday, Aug. 20.

