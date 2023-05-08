ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released a series of photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a weekend shooting on Cherokee Street.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street, as the Cinco de Mayo festival was wrapping up for the day.

Officers who were working a detail at the festival found the victims near the intersection of Cherokee and Ohio, Caldwell said. Both victims, a man and woman in their mid-20s, had suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital. The male victim refused treatment at the scene.

The victims told police there was a fight involving a large group of men when a woman took out a handgun and waved it around. A second individual, a man, also displayed a handgun. Shots were fired moments later, Caldwell said.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

The first suspect is described as a Black woman, between 5’4″ and 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and light brown complexion, with orange braids. She was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the front, white pants, and white and black shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man, standing 5’8″ to 5’10”, with a medium build and light brown complexion, with long braided hair. He was wearing a Cardinals jersey with a white undershirt, light blue jeans with horizontal tears at the knees, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the two individuals pictured is asked to contact the police at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.