ST. LOUIS – A major online chess platform and broadcaster says it’s cutting ties with the ‘St. Louis Chess Club.’ They say it’s because the club failed to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by a top St. Louis University coach and commentator.

In February, a U.S. Women’s Chess Champion accused Alejandro Ramirez of sexually assaulting her twice over the past decade. Several other women also came forward with allegations.

St. Louis Chess shared that it learned of the allegations in 2020, but didn’t investigate because it didn’t know the names of the accusers until September of last year. Ramirez resigned in March but denies any wrongdoing.

Chess.com says it will no longer provide coverage of events hosted by the club. The chess club had no comment.