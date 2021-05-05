Chesterfield Amphitheater opens to thousands of fans for live, in-person concerts

Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Country star Lee Brice is headed back on the road and is making a stop at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on Saturday, June 12. His concert will be one of the first to bring live country music to thousands of fans in St. Louis since the start of the pandemic.

The venue worked with St. Louis County Health Department to come up with a plan to allow fans to enjoy live music once again.

When the venue opened in April, it was allowed to host 822 fans, “which was the largest capacity for a venue in St. Louis, which is pretty crazy to think,” Chesterfield Superintendent of Arts and Entertainment Jason Baucom said.

As of May 1, the venue’s capacity increased to 2,000. Baucom said he hopes to be at full capacity sometime this year.

The venue couldn’t host any performances for more than a year, because its season usually runs from May to October. The venue hadn’t had a live concert since October 2019. So far this season, they were able to squeeze performances in April.

“We’re looking forward to coming and I just can’t wait to hear those voices singing back to us,” Lee Brice said in an interview with FOX 2/KPLR 11. “We love it there and it’s always a party, it’s just always such a good time and a good place to be, it’s going to be hot though I know that.”

This will be the first time Brice will perform at this venue.

The venue is requiring masks to enter the venue and when you are walking around, but if you are seated/standing in your socially-distanced pod or grass area, then you are allowed to remove your mask. The venue will do a health screening before you enter and take your temperature.

“We can offer the fans really the most normal concert experience they’ve had in a year,” Baucom said. “We miss the fans, we just really miss it, we’re all in this business because we enjoy the excitement, we enjoy seeing people happy.”

After a year of virtual concerts, including one played virtually in St. Louis, Lee Brice said he is ready to perform in front of a live crowd.

“Real live energy, real live smiles, real live voices to sing back to you, that was probably the hardest part of this whole time,” Brice said. “We kept playing shows as best we could but a lot of them were just to a camera, there’s not energy coming back from a camera.”

Brice said St. Louis country fans can expect some oldies but goodies and songs from his new album “Hey World.”

“You can expect us to be coming with everything we’ve got and that’s two days after my birthday, so I like to call it my birthday week or month, so I’m still going to be throwing down for that, so I have a feeling there’s going to be a little extra energy in that show,” he added,” he said.

You can drive your truck to the venue, but don’t say I don’t dance because this concert shouldn’t be hard to love.

“Just get ready for a good show,” Brice said. “Get your party boots on because we’re coming.”

