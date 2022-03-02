Chesterfield artist showing support for Ukraine with chalk art This month, she’s showcasing her support for Ukraine through her work.



“I do chalk art,” Knecht said. “Essentially, it’s street art on my fence.”

It’s a hobby she picked up as an escape from her job at a local hospital during the pandemic.

Last month, she painted a profile of Nina Simone to honor Black History Month. March’s piece is a replica of the late Ukrainian Folk Artist Maria Prymachenko’s painting titled “A dove has spread her wings and asks for peace.”



It’s a timely message.



“With the bombings in Ukraine, there was a bombing that destroyed a museum that held 25 pieces of her work,” Knecht said.

As soon as she found out that, and coupled with March being International Women’s Month, she knew this was the right piece for the month.

“Everyone should do what they can do and this is what I can do,” she said. “We don’t want war. We do want peace.”



Knecht said the dove in the painting signifies world peace. After a total of six to eight hours of work, the dove will be surrounded with greenery and a popular red Ukrainian flower.



“From Ukraine to Missouri, her art is known,” she added.



Knecht hopes her replica goes beyond the chalk and helps bring the message to life.



“She actually never sold her work, just gave it away to friends and neighbors, which is also what Maria Knecht is also doing with Maria Prymachenko’s work — but in Chesterfield,” Knecht said.



“I’ve gotten great feedback from neighbors, people will periodically drop off chalk,” she added. “I’ve gotten to know the neighborhood dogs.”

Knecht said she has gotten to know the neighborhood dogs since she is outside so often. She said people will also drop off kind letters, and one time even $50 to help support her hobby.

She said the rain will wash away some of the chalk over time. She said her painting from the beginning of February still has about 4 weeks of life before she will scrub it off.



She said if the weather cooperates, she would like to replicate another one of Prymachenko’s pieces.