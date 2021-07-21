Chesterfield bank robbery: Police release surveillance video of suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Investigators in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a local Midwest BankCentre branch.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, the robbery took place around 12:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesterfield Center Drive.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank and implied he had a weapon to threaten employees. He left with an undisclosed sum of money.

The suspect is described as a Black man, standing 5’10” to 6’0″ tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved, button-down shirt, dark sunglasses, a face mask, dark-colored pants, and a dark blue baseball cap, and greying hair showing on the sides of his head.

The man was carrying a brown- and tan-colored handbag to hold the stolen money.

It’s unclear if the suspect used a car to escape or not. He was last seen walking from the bank toward Interstate 64.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield authorities at 636-537-3000.