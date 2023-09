ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Chesterfield City Council has approved a plan to create a “downtown” area where a defunct mall used to be.

FOX 2’s partners at the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported it was a unanimous decision.

The mall at Clarkson Road and I-64 would be replaced by an apartment complex with 2,500 units, several businesses, and pedestrian walkways. The mall isn’t expected to be demolished until late 2024.