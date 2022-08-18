O’FALLON, Mo. – Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.

FOX 2 caught up with the Chesterfield couple after they finished their tour.

“It’s beautiful. Everything looks great,” John said. “We’re really, really, excited; overwhelmed, actually. Just at a loss for words.”

John was one of the last people to buy a ticket.

“We buy a ticket every year, so to speak, just because St. Jude is a great organization. And, actually, I procrastinated a little bit about it this year. My wife, she said, ‘Did you get the ticket? Did you get the ticket?’ No. And then I finally did. And I just kind of forgot about it,” John said. “We saw the drawing was coming up. They announced it last night on the news. And then boom! Here we are.”

John was one of 16,000 people to buy a ticket. The drawing raised $1.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Well, $1.6 million to go help to provide research to cure childhood cancer. Kids are why everyone wants to do this. And it’s certainly the best cause ever,” said Adam Smith, construction manager for Fischer Homes.

The Huntebrinkers said they’ll continue to buy tickets in the coming years.

“Absolutely, we’re going to buy a ticket. Absolutely,” John said. “And I’d encourage everyone to do so.”