CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Chesterfield home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. in the attic of the home on Westernmill Drive at Glen Cove Drive. Everyone who lives there got out safely and firefighters managed to keep it from spreading.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

