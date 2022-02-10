Chesterfield Mall expanding small business leasing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Over the last couple of years, a slew of local businesses have gone out of business due to the pandemic. For some in Chesterfield, they’ve not only been able to survive but thrive due to leasing opportunities at Chesterfield Mall.

The vacant halls of chesterfield mall have become frozen in time, but behind the scenes, slowly but surely, life has been injected back into storefronts with more than 60 tenants.

“They needed a little office space, they needed manufacturing space, they needed storage space, they needed something at a very low-cost rent to provide them the opportunity to grow,” said Tim Lowe, the senior vice president of leasing and development for the Staenberg Group.

For more than a year, the senior home buying company, Mom’s House, has done just that.

“It was so much more economical to do it here. We’re a startup, and we’re very conscious of every dollar we spend, and we wanted to do it the right way,” said Mom’s House owner Phillip Vincent. “We all killed the mall, so instead of wallowing in the past. Let’s embrace the future.”

In turn, many have seen job growth and success. No one knows that more than former tenant, Sanctioned Sneaker Collective. Now at City Foundry, they’ve doubled in space, inventory, and staff.

Callahan credits his growth to the mall and its benefits.

“I never thought we would get this far,” said Sanctioned Sneaker Collective co-owner Chase Callahan. “Without them, we talked about it before. We don’t know what we would have done. We would have been paying crazy rent. We would have been worrying about security and all that so them being as helpful and as flexible as they were, really launched our business.”

A blueprint the mall hopes future businesses will follow as a downtown Chesterfield is built. More than 90 units will be available to lease for the next couple of years until the mall is eventually demolished in 2023.

To find out more: https://www.chesterfieldmallstl.com/leasing