Chesterfield Mall owners looking for short-term tenants before new development

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Small or fledgling businesses wanting inexpensive lease space will have an opportunity to tour possible spots at Chesterfield Mall Thursday afternoon.

The Staenberg Group is offering temporary leases inside Chesterfield Mall as the company finalizes development plans for that site, according to a press release.

“TSG Properties has made a commitment to support entrepreneurship in St. Louis County by offering the empty commercial space in the mall to small businesses for a limited time at a fraction of the normal leasing costs in West County,” the press release states.

A free tour and information event is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in the mall, located at 291 Chesterfield Center in Chesterfield. Those interested can enter at the door closest to the Cheesecake Factory and follow the signs.

Ideal businesses are ones that do not need foot traffic and are not looking for permanent spaces, according to the press release. TSG hopes to begin the development of downtown Chesterfield, at the site of Chesterfield Mall, in the spring of 2024.

“We need to bring more businesses, especially small businesses, back to operating in St. Louis county after the destruction so many experienced due to the COVID closures and restrictions. This is a really innovative way to help that happen and I’m glad TSG is doing this in my district,” St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder in the press release.

For more information, contact TSG at 314-513-0024.