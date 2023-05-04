CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield Mall will sell a large amount of its assets in a public liquidation sales event this weekend.

PCH Mercantile & Auctions will host the liquidation sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7).

On PCH’s website, it displays dozens of chairs, tables and other fixtures that could be made available. PCH told FOX 2 it could not comment on the event beyond what is listed on its website.

EstateSales.net says that prices for these goods will be marked 25% off tagged costs Saturday and 50% off tagged costs Sunday. Their website adds that some bulky items, like jewelry display cases, clothing racks, could also become available.

FOX 2 reached out to one leasing director at Chesterfield Mall for comment, but has not yet heard back as of Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear what exactly this sale might mean for the future of the mall.

Last November, discussions were held over a controversial tax incentive plan for the redevelopment of the Chesterfield Mall grounds, though to some concern of nearby school districts.

A video shared by one YouTube user last month showed the mall mostly vacant, though some people playing pickleball on indoor-organized courts.