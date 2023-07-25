ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield, Missouri, man is accused of breaking into two a pair of Creve Coeur businesses more than a week ago.

According to a report filed by the Creve Coeur Police Department, the robberies occurred on July 16.

Police went to the 12300 block of Olive Boulevard for a triggered alarm at Smart Mouth. An officer noticed a man sitting in a lobby chair eating food, and recognized him from a prior incident. That man got up and ran away, but left his phone behind.

The officer looked up the phone number of the man from a prior arrest and called that number. The cellphone started ringing, confirming the officer’s suspicions.

Some time later, police were called to CSG Solutions, located in the 12600 block of Olive Blvd., for a burglary. Employees told police that a man entered the business over the weekend without permission.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw the same man from the lobby of Smart Mouth entering CSG Solutions and taking food from the freezer. The man left the business with an umbrella.

Police arrested Devin Nelson, 27, in connection with the burglaries.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nelson with two counts of second-degree burglary. He was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond.