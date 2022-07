FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water.

Krumrey was pronounced dead at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.