Chesterfield man gets 10 years for child sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS – A Chesterfield man will spend the next decade in federal prison after admitting to paying a 17-year-old high school student for sex.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, Jeremy David Rogers contacted the teen in July 2019 using the social media app Snapchat.

Rogers used an alias during the online chat to conceal his identity and hide his status as a registered sex offender. He offered the teen money to meet him.

The 17-year-old snuck out of her home and met Rogers, who drove the girl to his home in Chesterfield, where he subjected her to several sexual acts including intercourse. Rogers, who knew the girl was 17, paid her $200.

The victim and her mother notified the St. Louis County Police about the incident. A detective posed as the teen to arrange another meeting with Rogers. Rogers was arrested in Sept. 2019 after appearing for that meeting. He was charged with one count of child sex trafficking.

While the age of consent in Missouri is 17, the federal crime of sex trafficking of a child defines a child as under the age of 18.

In Oct. 2018, Rogers pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Boone County, Missouri, and received a suspended 8-year prison sentence and five years of probation. He had to register as a sex offender at the time.