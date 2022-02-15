Chesterfield model with Down syndrome meets Rihanna at LA party

LOS ANGELES – A model with Down syndrome from Chesterfield, Missouri was part of a new product launch for Fenty Beauty owned by Rihanna, and the two met at a party in Hollywood on Friday.

Grace Strobel was featured in the May 2021 launch of “Bright Fix” undereye concealer. Fenty Beauty hosted a launch party for its new line of lipsticks. Strobel was at the party at the Fenty Beauty “F Club” on Friday. While she was there, she met Rihanna.

Strobel was the first American model with Down syndrome to represent a skincare line when she was the face of the worldwide brand Obagi.

Fenty Beauty was launched in September 2017 by Rihanna. The singer, actress, and business mogul has been in the public eye since she released “Pon de Replay” in 2005. She is expecting her first child at 33 years old with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement in late January.