Chesterfield PD offers to take pay cut to avoid furloughs

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced a St. Louis County city to furlough some employees, which could include police department staff.

The City of Chesterfield confirms it acted Thursday to furlough roughly 44 employees indefinitely. That number could grow on Monday.

The city proposed furloughing 15 police officers and four civilians in the department but the entire department has instead offered to take a 10 percent salary reduction for the length of the furlough period.

City officials are waiting to hear if the Fraternal Order of Police will agree to the deal.

City administrator Mike Geisel says the current estimate is that Chesterfield has lost anywhere between $5 million and $10 million in sales tax revenue as a result of the pandemic.