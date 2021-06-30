Chesterfield police identify suspect in road rage incident

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield Police have tentatively identified a suspect in a road rage incident who allegedly flashed a handgun at people in a vehicle.

The incident happened on the evening of June 24 on westbound Olive Boulevard near Highway 141.

Police say the vehicle was driving erratically and one of the victims said something to the driver as they were passing. Victims told police the driver pointed a gun at them.

The victims were able to get a picture of the suspect and reported it to Chesterfield authorities, who posted the image on the police department’s Facebook page.

“We had calls identifying the subject probably within 15 to 20 minutes of posting it online, so it was very helpful for us. It’s a great tool to use,” Sgt. Keith Rider, Chesterfield Police Department, said.

Rider says if you find yourself in a driving situation that could turn volatile, try to safely avoid conflict and call the police.