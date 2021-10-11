Chesterfield Police investigate string of garage thefts

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Authorities in Chesterfield are looking for a pair of thieves who stole from people’s garages as they slept.

One suspect was caught in the act on a home surveillance camera.

It happened at least three times overnight in the new Feinup Farms neighborhood off of Wild Horse Creek Road.

A victim who did not want to be interviewed told FOX 2 that she and her family slept through the noise. The thieves only got away with a couple of gym bags, she said, but it was awful just knowing they were in their garage.

“The suspects went into an unlocked vehicle outside parked in the driveway, used the garage door opener from that vehicle, opened the garage door, then went inside the garage and rifled through those vehicles that were in there, as well,” said Lt. Keith Rider, Chesterfield Police Department.

The same thing happened to at least three homeowners between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

A man and a female accomplice drove off in a purple Dodge Challenger with New Jersey license plates as officers responded, police said. The suspects kept the garage door openers.

Police are concerned about a resident possibly confronting a suspect in their garage.

One resident said he’ll grab his gun to check the garage if he hears his garage door opening overnight.

“The big thing is they’re going into occupied garages,” Lt. Rider said. “That’s a burglary first-degree. That raises the temperature of the whole thing because there are people sleeping inside.

“That could be a recipe for disaster, which very much worries us.”

Police are telling residents to lock their car doors and maybe even bring their garage door openers inside with them at night.

If you have any information about the suspects or their vehicle, call Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.