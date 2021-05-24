Chesterfield Police investigating numerous car break-ins from the weekend

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A series of car break-ins over the weekend in Chesterfield have residents and police on alert.

“Late Friday night into Saturday mornings, we had calls for people had entered cars and stolen things and we had two cars stolen as well,” said Sgt. Keith Rider, Chesterfield Police Department. “All these cars were in the same general area and left unlocked. The ones that were stolen, the key fobs were left in the vehicles.”

Chesterfield Police received calls about a series of car break ins over a number of neighborhoods like Glenfield Ridge Court and Woodcliffe Place Drive.

Two cars were stolen.

FOX 2 received word that attempted break-ins occurred in the Clarkson Valley subdivision and Timber Point Court.

“Back in the old days with keys, people would remember to lock their car and go in,” Rider said. “With a key fob, it’s easy to forget but we have to make that reminder to bring that key fob inside with us. These people who come to do these things aren’t hotwiring cars. They’re going for the easy targets, which is an unlocked car and keys left in the car.”

Along a stretch of Chesterfield Valley is a sign reminding residents to “Lock It or Lose It.”

“What we see is a lot of doorbell cameras turned into us and a group will fan out and, on their way,” Rider said. “Once they get in, they’re looking for the obvious places you look for valuables: glove compartments, back seats. One thing we do see a lot of times these people are armed as well, literally with guns in one hand and checking door handles with the other. If we can get this out to the public is don’t confront them, call 911 and we’ll be out there.”

Chesterfield Police are asking anyone with doorbell cameras that might have seen something to contact authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News