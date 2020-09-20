Chesterfield Police investigating shooting outside of Skyzone in Chesterfield Commons

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday night, a shooting occurred outside of the SkyZone Trampoline Park at the Chesterfield Commons shopping center. Police say 2 adult males got into an argument that escalated into a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and was followed by police onto I-64 westbound to I-270, where the suspect traveled northbound on until he exited onto North Lindbergh in Hazelwood. The pursuit was terminated at Washington Street and North Lindbergh after St. Louis County police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

A spokesperson for the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District told Fox 2/News 11 that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle declined treatment.

Sgt. Keith Rider of the Chesterfield Police Department says the suspect is driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with Missouri license plate of EE7X6H.

If you see this vehicle or know of its whereabouts, please call 911.