Chesterfield police offer home inspection program for vacationing residents

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – As people head out of town this summer, some local police departments are offering to check on your house while you’re away.

The Chesterfield Police Department offers a vacation inspection program.

Lt. Chris Connelly said people can call or go online and request that police check their house on a daily basis while they are gone.

The department has offered this service since its inception 32 years ago.

Connelly said it is a very popular program. Residents love the extra eyes on their house and neighbors appreciate having more police in their neighborhood.

The vacation inspection program is offered year-round but it’s most popular in the summer.

Connelly said they already have hundreds of people signed up for this summer and the only request they have in return is that citizen let them know when they get back.