CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered elderly person with multiple health conditions.

Eighty-five-year-old John Gober was last seen on foot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Old Baxter Road and Brandywine Condominiums. He was wearing blue jeans and a crème-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on Gober’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.