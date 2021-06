CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who flashed a handgun at a person during a road rage incident last week.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, June 24 in the area of Olive Boulevard and Highway 141. The man was driving a grey Dodge Charger.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the incident, they should contact Detective Palozola at 636-537-3000.

